tru Independence LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SBIO stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

