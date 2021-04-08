tru Independence LLC Invests $46,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

