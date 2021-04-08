TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $306.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

