TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.42. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

