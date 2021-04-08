TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

