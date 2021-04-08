TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 340 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,887,000 after buying an additional 352,420 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,084,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

