TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,207. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.05 and its 200 day moving average is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

