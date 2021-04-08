TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,437 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $10,516,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.32. 22,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

