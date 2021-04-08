Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,198. The company has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

