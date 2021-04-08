Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMQ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.