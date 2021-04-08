Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMQ. Roth Capital increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

