Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

TMQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

