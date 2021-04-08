Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.22

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.22 and last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 99770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

