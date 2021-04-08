Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.12. 729,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,261. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. Trex has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

