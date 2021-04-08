Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.89.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

