Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.