Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,036 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,228% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

WH opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

