TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 3,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

