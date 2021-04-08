Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.41

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $23.94. Tivity Health shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 325,570 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

