Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of TCYMF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.02.

