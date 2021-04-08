Timothy A. Minahan Sells 4,276 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,183.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

