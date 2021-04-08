Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $3.01 million and $113,050.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tierion Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

