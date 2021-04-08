Thomson Reuters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

