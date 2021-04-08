Thomasville National Bank Sells 6,627 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $361.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

