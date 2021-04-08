Thomasville National Bank Purchases 265 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

KMB stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

