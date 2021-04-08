Thomasville National Bank Has $771,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.