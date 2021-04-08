Thomasville National Bank Has $398,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

