Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

