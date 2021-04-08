Thomas Henderson Sells 317,961 Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Thursday. Syncona Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.92.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

