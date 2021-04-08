Thomas Henderson Sells 317,961 Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).
Syncona stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Thursday. Syncona Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.92.
About Syncona
