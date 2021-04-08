Thilo Schroeder Sells 48,193 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $21,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.