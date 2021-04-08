The Transfer Token Price Hits $8.37 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $880.22 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $8.37 or 0.00014795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054211 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

