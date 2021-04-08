The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

