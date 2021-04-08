The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

