The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce sales of $180.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $176.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $877.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $879.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $992.75 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

SHYF stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

