The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.56). The company had a trading volume of 3,422,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 621.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

