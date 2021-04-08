The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,243 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
