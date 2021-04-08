The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,243 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

