The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.65. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 22,395 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

