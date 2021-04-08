The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JOYY were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

YY stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

