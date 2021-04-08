The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 681 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.