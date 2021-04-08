The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $833,000 Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Vericel worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,547,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.