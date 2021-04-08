The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.