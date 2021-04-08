The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $778,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

