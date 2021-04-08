The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 6.5%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 11,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 355,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $870.70 million, a P/E ratio of -456.15, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 591,398 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,011 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

