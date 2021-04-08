The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,500 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,599.27 ($73.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,594.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,007.58. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,016 ($26.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

