The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.
HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
HAYW opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
Apria Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
