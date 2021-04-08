The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HAYW opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

