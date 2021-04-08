The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.87

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 61953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.