The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of The Clorox worth $136,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.27.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

