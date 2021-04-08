TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 246,943 shares.The stock last traded at $75.89 and had previously closed at $76.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

