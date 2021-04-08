Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.18

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 2018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

