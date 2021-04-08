Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.